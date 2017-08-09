SAN FRANCISCO -- Let's face it: articles about appraisals, mortgages and home inspections aren't likely to go viral online. Mor Zucker So when Colorado real estate agent Mor Zucker considered her own social media strategy, she wanted to write something that she herself would want to read and share. She created a lifestyle blog, The Denver Ear, about things to do in Denver -- events, activities, restaurants -- and pushed those posts to Facebook. "I don’t write about real estate at all," Zucker, a Realtor at Kentwood Real Estate, told attendees at Inman Connect San Francisco's Indie Broker Summit Monday. Source: Mor Zucker She offered several tips on how agents and brokers can "own" their relationship with Facebook. Use a social media management tool to schedule and distribute posts, such as Hootsuite, Everypost, Sprout Social, Buffer, or SocialOomph. Trash the guidelines. Zucker scorned oft-spouted guidelines about when and how often to post on particular soc...
- Tips to create content people want to share and target ads to specific audiences.
