Down Payment Resource bolsters agent lead gen tool

About a year and a half ago, real estate agent Ronnie Burnham was looking for a tool that would both help him reach more homebuyers and give him an edge over other agents in his market. Ironically, he found that tool being offered at no additional cost to all the members of his MLS, the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service (CVR MLS). The tool, Down Payment Connect, was offered by Down Payment Resource, a provider of down payment assistance information. Burnham was intrigued by the offering and found that not many agents in his MLS were using it, so he signed up for a training webinar. Ronnie Burnham It was the "perfect tool" to find potential buyers in need of and eligible for down payment assistance, according to Burnham. The programs include options for first-time buyers, police officers, firefighters, schoolteachers and veterans, among others. ​Both the buyer and the home must meet certain criteria, which vary by program, he said. "Depending on the a...