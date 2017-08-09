Protecting ourselves from power shifts in real estate

SAN FRANCISCO -- The real estate industry is going to become more polarized, with discount brokerages at one end and luxury, high-service brokerages at the other. Dolly Lenz This prediction came from the Inman Connect stage, where a high-level panel -- including Dolly Lenz (Dolly Lenz Real Estate), Ken DeLeon (DeLeon Real Estate), The Agency's Mauricio Umansky and Redfin's Glenn Kelman -- discussed major power shifts in real estate. "Who will be winning will be the discount broker and the white glove broker," DeLeon said. "I see Redfin as the discount broker and DeLeon as the white glove service provider." Ken DeLeon Umansky said the market was positioned for change and that brokers had to step up their game. "From our perspective, it's important for us to offer the agent more services -- who then offer the consumer more services -- so they don't go to the discount brokerages," he said. Protecting the industry Umansky, who recently launched ThePLS.com (The Poc...