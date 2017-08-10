Inman announces 2017 Innovator Award winners

SAN FRANCISCO — Inman Connect challenges the industry’s top real estate agents and brokers to attack their biggest threats and create their brightest future. We also honor and celebrate the most innovative companies in real estate that are shattering the status quo. Today, throughout a series of inspiring sessions, Inman announced the winners of its 2017 Innovator Awards.

Dozens of finalists across seven categories were parsed and examined to select what Inman believes are the most innovative companies in real estate today.

Two runners-up in each category were also named; Inman also selected an Innovator of the Year and, for the second year, presented the Nate Ellis Giving Back Award to the individual in real estate who gives more than he or she takes.

Here are the winners.

Most Innovative Brokerage

Winner: Elegran

Investing up to $50,000 in each new hire (typically hailing from the corporate world), Elegran does not recruit existing agents and likes to work independently on pain points in the real estate industry with its tech solutions.

Runners up:

Trelora

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Most Innovative Team

Winner: The Figueroa Team

The Figueroa Team was one of the first to jump on the Zillow Instant Offers program, facing excruciating criticism from the industry but persevering nonetheless.

Runners up:

Team Diva

Five Doors Real Estate Network

Most Innovative Technology

Winner: Zillow Instant Offers

Zillow Instant Offers allows prospective homesellers to receive all-cash offers from a group of 15 large private investors along with a side-by-side comparative market analysis from an agent.

Runners up:

Toor

Amitree’s Folio

Most Innovative Agent

Winner: Brian Bair

Bair started OfferPad, a property-exchange platform that’s raised $260 million and competes with Opendoor.

Runners up:

Ben Hirsh

Alex Wang

Most Innovative Company

Winner: Opendoor

Opendoor launched iPhone and Android apps — plus a mortgage brokerage — in the past year, and its massive funding indicates that this startup is here to stay.

Runners up:

Trulia

Trust Stamp

Most Innovative Marketing Campaign

Winner: @Snaplistings

@Snaplistings is a Snapchat account featuring apartments for rent and for sale in New York City with four agents rotating control of the account.

Runners up:

John-Ross Parks locks himself on a roof

Engel & Völkers immoviewer partnership

Most Innovative MLS or Association

Winner: My Florida Regional MLS

My Florida Regional MLS launched a revamped consumer site in January with the aim of delivering leads to its agents.

Runners up:

Bright MLS

National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals

Innovator of the Year

Gorkem Kuterdem, CTO at WFG

Nate Ellis Giving Back Award

Leslie Ebersole, Baird & Warner