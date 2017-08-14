SAN FRANCISCO -- Of all the ever-growing responsibilities agents and brokers must take on, decision-making is arguably the most complex. With every choice you make -- every dotted line you sign -- you nudge your business closer to (or further from) success. In today's increasingly digitized society, deciding on the right technology can do wonders to foster growth, increase revenue and automate the mundane. Choosing the wrong one, however, usually results in lost time, wasted money and continual inefficiency. Curaytor's Jimmy Mackin, Opcity's Ben Rubenstein and Remine's Leo Pareja took the stage with Brad Inman last week at Inman Connect San Francisco to share tips on how to make the right decision when shuffling through the constant parade of software and platforms. 'If you do everything, you do nothing well' Jimmy Mackin, Curaytor "Before you think about how you distribute your messaging or ads, you have to establish what you believe in and what your point of view is; beca...