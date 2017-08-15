Many consumers rely on recommendations from friends and family to find a trustworthy real estate agent, yet a small but growing share are making selections based on the numbers. That's a clear takeaway from the rise of agent-matching service HomeLight. The company recently closed a $40 million Series B funding round after growing revenue sixfold since its last funding round (disclosed in April 2016), the company announced today. In a world of inflated agent reviews and endless buyer leads, HomeLight is drumming up listing leads for agents by attracting homesellers seeking to list with professionals who are proven to outperform their peers. "We're basically ... the only place you can go to find objective agent performance data online," Uher said. The round brings HomeLight's total funding to $55 million, making it one of the most well-funded real estate tech startups. The company gauges the preferences and situations of homebuyers and sellers and then matches them ...
HomeLight closes $40M funding round
Startup uses transaction data to pair agents with consumers
Comments
Related Articles
LinkedIn's ProFinder may have hacked agent matching
HomeLight raises $11M in Series A funding round
Amitree's 'The Chart' updated for 2016: 381 companies, fundraising and M&A