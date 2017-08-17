What does the Ritz-Carlton have to do with your real estate business? Maybe nothing -- yet. But if you're the type of Realtor who would overnight a child's lost stuffed giraffe, you might be on the right path. Ride along with Scott Stratten on his stories of genuine, white glove customer service to discover how can you be the authentic 'Un-Realtor' who turns your community's skeptics into friends....
‘Everything has changed and nothing is different’: Watch Scott Stratten at ICSF
If you market your unique self, you won't have any competition
