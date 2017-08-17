From 6 to 80 agents in 18 months: Indie growth on steroids

What happens when a handful of top producers join forces to conquer the luxury real estate market? If you’re anything like the six driven agents who founded Seattle-based boutique brokerage Avenue Properties, what happens is $65 million sold in one week. When Tere Foster, Moya Skillman (Foster’s daughter), Bob Bennion, Bob Deville, Mary Snyder and Evan Wyman made the leap from Windermere Real Estate to their own brokerage in February last year, they weren’t sure what to expect -- and they had no idea what the Seattle market would make of them. Top row, left to right: Evan Wyman, Bob Bennion, Bob Deville. Bottom row, left to right: Tere Foster, Moya Skillman, Mary Snyder An innovative outlook, eye for change and positive response from their community has propelled them into four offices with 80 brokers (agents are called brokers in the Pacific Northwest), including the six founders and 10 staff members. Fast success has also earned Avenue Properties a slot on the Puget S...
- Think outside the box when it comes to diversity, location and marketing, and build a rich mentorship program to train new agents.
