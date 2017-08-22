You won't find Aaroe Estates president and real estate agent Aaron Kirman slumped behind a desk or hiding behind his tablet. You're more likely to catch him mid-volley on the tennis court with clients, chatting it up with prospects at dinner or enjoying a casual day of shopping with investors. Aaron Kirman Kirman, a 21-year real estate vet, was with Hilton & Hyland for eight years prior to joining John Aaroe Group in 2013. In that time, he's honed in his skills and created a brand around his persona, which he describes as "super laid back and authentic, for better or worse." Kirman, with a team of 30 at Aaroe Estates -- including 25 agents, plus senior marketing, administration and operations directors -- reached a sales volume of $314 million last year. The likely forecast for 2017 is $390 million, and he has $800 million in active listings at the moment, including a 260 acre-development opportunity in Bel Air for $95 million. His journey from real estate assista...
