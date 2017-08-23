Why are men more likely to be broker-owners than women? And why do more women opt to form their own independently owned brokerages instead of pursuing a more corporate career path? These are questions that researchers at the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) have been exploring (and discovering) through the C.A.R. Women's Initiative, which intends to "create a community where mentors and leaders can communicate, collaborate, advocate for, and support one another," according to the initiative's website. C.A.R. Vice President Sara Sutachan and Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Leslie Appleton-Young took the stage at Inman Connect San Francisco (ICSF) to talk about the Women's Initiative and the WomanUP! event that C.A.R. hosted in June, and to present preliminary findings from the initiative's report -- "How women brokers are reinventing the rules of leadership in the 21st century." Appleton-Young and Sutachan then sat down with Inman for an in-depth discussion...