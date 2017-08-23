Realtor.com today announced a new feature to address the increasing number of homeowners who are staying put longer than they used to. 'My Home' home page The new "My Home" feature coming to realtor.com's desktop and mobile sites is designed to give homeowners the tools and information they need to assemble an overall view of their home's value. 'My Home' equity insights Insights delivered via My Home include equity; financing options; a home value estimate; neighborhood activity; and trends such as average market rental prices in the area and ideas for potential home improvement projects. 'My Home' home value dashboard In 1985, 10 percent of all homeowners were recent movers; that had dropped to 5 percent in 2015. With more equity in their property, it's important that homeowners are able to manage their home as an investment, realtor.com said. Homeowners can update their current mortgage information using My Home and track payments as well as the outstanding ...