Realtor.com enhances school-based search

Realtor.com has made it easier for homebuyers to filter listings based on schools. Users can enter a school name into its property search bar to pull up all for-sale properties that fall within the school's attendance zone. The feature gives realtor.com a slight edge over Zillow and Trulia when it comes to school-based search, while bringing the listing portal up to speed with Redfin. Like Zillow and Trulia, realtor.com has long allowed homebuyers to visualize school attendance zones on a map to see which schools serve which listings. The new feature simply lets users center their search on schools from the get-go -- which Zillow and Trulia do not. This aligns with the search strategy of many homebuyers. School quality ranks as a top concern among house hunters, and realtor.com said the new search functionality "has been the most requested feature by realtor.com visitors." Redfin takes things a step further by allowing users to sign up for a listing alert whene...