How do you get listings to grow your real estate business? Real estate agents are some of the busiest people youâ€™ll ever meet. But the results often donâ€™t match their efforts. This gap between efforts and results leaves many agents feeling defeated, overwhelmed and ready to throw in the towel. Without an inventory of listing properties, you really donâ€™t have a business. But finding leads, connecting with prospects and building referrals is a full-time job. Many agents are stuck working their business part time. They fail to reach their goals, not for lack of effort or will, but because they lose steam and motivation. 5 key reasons agents fail to get more listings Limited time to prospect and network Not enough inventory Not enough affordable housing for first-time buyers Existing homeowners are reluctant to sell You lack the authority to compete with established agents and brokers You can probably identify with at least one of these reasons. Thereâ...