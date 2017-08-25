Texas agents, homeowners brace for Hurricane Harvey

Spare a thought for brokerages in Houston and other coastal Texas towns in the path of Hurricane Harvey today and into next week. With a storm warning in effect for hundreds of miles of the Texas coastline and a predicted Category 3 hurricane expected to hit landfall by Friday night, Harvey will be bringing with it a "deadly storm surge" and flooding all along the Gulf of Mexico. The Houston Association of Realtors was on the ball, communicating with its 36,000 members via social media about the developing weather situation and directing them to local emergency management authorities. Members were urged to look at the HAR Facebook page for the latest messaging. "Most of our members have been through severe weather before and know the drill, but we like to remind them to stay alert and consult trusted informational resources," said an HAR spokesperson. Keller Williams' spokesperson Darryl Frost, meanwhile, said the franchise was "actively alerting our KW leaders and agen...