How to D.R.I.V.E. yourself to success in real estate

Knowing what you want to achieve is often the first step to having a successful real estate business. But how do you follow up on these goals?

Are there rules to follow or a path you can stick to in order to get there?

Have clear goals

Before you start on a new journey, make sure to always clarify your goals and ideas. Without a direction, you’ll end up getting nowhere.

Find what makes you and your vision of the future unique, and see how that’s best utilized.

Sometimes that’s not in the job you are in right now — it does take courage to pick up something new, however, if you find that courage, the benefits you reap will be worth the failures and the closed doors along the way.

Be clear and specific about your goals

Follow the D.R.I.V.E. to success

Learn network marketing to make profit

Know the three-step pattern: impossible, improbable, inevitable

Regard sales as relationships

Honor your mentors by producing great results

Find out the significance of the number seven

Make the best of bad days, and see the other side of the coin

In this clip, Lane Ethridge explains his theory of keeping up with your goals and how you can D.R.I.V.E. yourself to success.

“You have to have the lane you want to find, and you can change it as many times as you need until you actually get in the right direction.” – Lane Ethridge

Overcome fear

Gratitude is the no. 1 thing that will overcome fear of rejection or cold-calling.

Work on one new stream of passive income each year. If you’re not overwhelmed, you’re under-performing.

Finally, take notice of the people around you. There will be great mentors along the way — listen to their advice, and honor it by producing the best results because then it will be an achievement for them as well.

Value human life, and talk to those around you openly and honestly. You never know when it might be a case of saving someone’s life.

Think about yourself too. Find something to be grateful for every day that will give you the motivation and strength to carry on even in the darkest of times.

“You knock on the right doors in life, and they will open up to opportunities you can’t even imagine.” – Lane Ethridge

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.