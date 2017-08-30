Put lead gen on autopilot with Chime CRM’s new tools

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Happy birthday to Chime. The mobile-first CRM is a year old but possesses the technical wisdom of a much more mature sales and marketing platform. The company shared yesterday news of their acquisition of GeographicFarming, a data-driven lead generation and marketing system. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. GeographicFarm's lineup of marketing tools will overlap nicely with Chime's mission to automate non-revenue generating sales tasks. It also seems to match up with Chime's newest release, an in-app automated power dialer. Belle, now in beta with some Chime customers, is accessible directly from the interface, thus eliminating users having to click back and forth between windows. The feature is billed as "an automated interactive assistant." Belle monitors contact activity throughout multiple custom lists, and when it deems necessary, it...
- CRMs become more critical as customers search and reach out via multiple media channels.
- Chime has introduced a totally integrated and automated power dialing feature.
- Belle is a new automation assistant to help Chime users monitor lead activity and outreach habits.
