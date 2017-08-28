bldr
Construct your web presence with KoaWare’s drag-and-drop website ‘bldr’

New tool minimizes the design experience while maximizing the visual value
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.
  • Bldr's simplicity reflects that of its first product for single-listing websites.
  • Site features also contain a developer tool for agents to hire professionals for advanced functionality.
bldr
Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Bldr is a website creation and management tool made by KoaWare for real estate agents. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Current KoaWare users; new agents; any team or office looking to build a new website. Top selling points Minimized, on-screen content builder Drag and drop content editing Contemporary designs Instant integration of personal listings Top concerns Agent-designers will still need a basic understanding of good graphic design to know which bldr content elements will make a compelling website. What you should know Self-directed website design doesn't get much easier than bldr. It's a new full-site design tool by KoaWare, a company best known as a single-property page builder. If you still don't have the time or an assistant with opposable thumbs, bldr has a developer tool that opens the site up for more professional...

