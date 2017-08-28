Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Bldr is a website creation and management tool made by KoaWare for real estate agents. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Current KoaWare users; new agents; any team or office looking to build a new website. Top selling points Minimized, on-screen content builder Drag and drop content editing Contemporary designs Instant integration of personal listings Top concerns Agent-designers will still need a basic understanding of good graphic design to know which bldr content elements will make a compelling website. What you should know Self-directed website design doesn't get much easier than bldr. It's a new full-site design tool by KoaWare, a company best known as a single-property page builder. If you still don't have the time or an assistant with opposable thumbs, bldr has a developer tool that opens the site up for more professional...
- Bldr's simplicity reflects that of its first product for single-listing websites.
- Site features also contain a developer tool for agents to hire professionals for advanced functionality.
