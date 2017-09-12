AgentColumns

15 crazy real estate myths your clients probably believe

People don’t know what they don’t know, and what they do know is enough to create false perceptions
  • Erroneous assumptions about the business can cause a ton of confusion for the public about how the real estate process works.

The real estate process makes everyone an armchair expert by default. The buyer, the seller, their friends, co-workers and neighbors all know how real estate works. After all, the last time they bought or sold a home was 10 years ago, and in their view, not much has changed. Misbeliefs and bad information are a dangerous combination. People don’t know what they don’t know, and what they do know is enough to create false perceptions of a profession that is often surrounded by damaging assumptions. Here are 15 real estate myths -- busted! 1. Real estate agents are paid a salary Despite what many think, the public is horribly confused about how agents make a living. There must be a salary floating in the background that supports agents -- after all, how is it that they can appear so well-groomed, professional and polished while hosting lavish broker events, open houses or other marketing activities, showing customers around town all day and buying them lunch? Attention p...

Article image credited to ambrozinio / Shutterstock.com