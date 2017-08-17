10 tips to get the home sold once and for all

When you put a home on the market, the clock starts — and the pressure sets in. You only have one opportunity to make a first impression, and you don’t want the home to sit for endless days on market while your sellers get increasingly upset. There are variety of elements that come into play: price, condition, location, repairs, staging, presentation, photography, video, creative marketing, psychology and attitude -- to name a few. Here are 10 tips to help you avoid sitting on the market and get the home sold: 1. Set the right price It has been said a million times before, but it needs to be stated again: If a home is not priced correctly, no matter how well it shows or how nice the location may be, it is going to sit on the market. Just because a home is in its most pristine and immaculate condition does not mean it should be overpriced. Conversely, a home that is full of deferred maintenance and does not show well has to be priced appropriately to reflect its conditio...