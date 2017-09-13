Should real estate pros upgrade to the new iPhone X?

The smartphone is the not-so-secret weapon of the real estate agent, broker, business executive and many others in the industry. Few other tools give professionals the flexibility of these small, shiny rectangles. But is it worth it to pay $999 to upgrade to the latest eye-catching smartphone announced by Apple this week: the iPhone X (pronounced “iPhone 10”)? (Pray for the regions with unfavorable exchange rates.) Even for the customarily pricey Apple, that’s a steep entry cost -- the company also unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus this week, which start at $699 and $799, respectively (no chump change, but substantially less). Believe it or not, a higher price tag isn’t unusual for this year’s high-end handsets. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (the direct competitor to the iPhone X), with its 6.3-inch “edge-to-edge” display retails for $930 off-contract. Still, we wanted to see how those in real estate were reacting to Apple’s new marquee phone. A screensh...