This Facebook ad hack is only a buck a day

Are you fully leveraging your real estate sphere of influence to maximize commissions and boost your business volume? Unless reaching out to members of your sphere of influence via Facebook advertising is one of your regular practices, the answer to this question is no. Recent guest John Pohly, a third-generation real estate agent and a master of real estate lead generation, strongly believes that Facebook offers the best ROI when it comes to capturing and converting leads from one’s sphere of influence. In fact, by spending just $1 per day on Facebook advertising, Pohly claims you can maintain top-of-mind awareness with your contacts. Read on to find out how this is possible. To learn the specifics on Pohly’s strategies for capturing and converting real estate leads on Facebook, listen to the complete podcast interview below. https://traffic.libsyn.com/hibandigital/John_Pohly.mp3 Prerequisites for this real estate marketing strategy You don’t need tons of Facebook f...