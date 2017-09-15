Capture and convert real estate leads with the industry’s most effective and efficient form of marketing: online reviews. Internet marketing expert Evans Putman recently discussed how to tap into the power of positive reviews on a podcast interview with Pat Hiban. Read on for Putman's suggestions on getting and utilizing online reviews for lead generation and conversion. To learn the details on his process for maximizing the potential of online reviews, listen to the podcast below. https://traffic.libsyn.com/hibandigital/Evans_Putman.mp3 How to ask for online real estate reviews As with getting real estate referrals, conservative approaches work best for getting reviews. When it comes to asking clients for reviews, you need to be tactful. For best results, only explicitly ask for reviews on two separate occasions. The first time to ask clients for a review is just after closing. The average client will be in a good mood and will be more than happy to agree to a review wh...