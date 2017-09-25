Real estate professionals often complain, “I never seem to have enough time.” The underlying cause of their lack of time as well as the stress it creates usually boils down to a single issue -- the inability to say "no". Your inability to say no can cost you tens of thousands of dollars every year. The reason many real estate agents struggle with saying no is that they have a strong need to please others, even if it comes at their own personal expense. 'No' is a complete sentence Byron Van Arsdale, the co-owner of RealEstateCoach.com, constantly reminds me that “no” is a complete sentence. Where agents get into trouble is when they feel they must explain why they’re saying no. Here’s a classic example. When a seller asks you to reduce your commission, simply say, “No. Do you have any other questions?” Please note that the moment you start justifying your response, you have shifted to playing defense rather than offense. If the seller persists, you can resp...