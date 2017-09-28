Agent

Crazy Sh*t In Real Estate: Young, hungry and learning

When you are inexperienced, the only value you can show clients is your ability to work your butt off
Clients often hesitate to work with a real estate agent who looks young and inexperienced. Alex Milshteyn, who was 18 at the time, confused a client when he showed up for a listing appointment. When he explained who he was, she promptly showed him to the door and never looked back.

Listen to the full podcast to find out what made him choose to avoid using his photo on any advertising for five years.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

