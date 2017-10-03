7 things top producers do every day

Every morning at 5 a.m., Realtor Kelly gets up to work out. She’s at the office by 8 a.m., and on the phone prospecting for business 15 minutes later. She hates cold calling, but realizes it’s a necessary evil, so she knocks it out first thing. She spends most of her day on dollar-producing activities and then heads off to her CE classes or to meet with her accountability partner in the evening. She knows exactly where she’s going in her business and what it’s going to take to get there. Does this sound familiar? If not, maybe it should. Real estate is a complicated, challenging and competitive business. Two agents sitting 20 feet away from each other in the same office with the same training and experience level often have very different results. There’s no one formula to be successful in this business. However, there are habits among top producers that can benefit any agent willing to implement them. Below are seven common characteristics of top producers that can hel...