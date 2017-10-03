You've heard about the power that a handwritten note holds for real estate agents -- it's an excellent way to build relationships and keep in touch with your sphere in a meaningful, personal way. And every time you sit down to start writing one, you feel ... stuck. Or impatient. With the proliferation of smartphones and digital media, putting pen to paper may be lost art now more than ever. But that doesn't mean it should be. Here, three real estate professionals share how they use real words on real paper to grow their own businesses and let clients past and future let them know they're paying attention. With dedication, sincerity and some pretty pens, these masters of the handwritten word turn another laborious task on the procrastination list into a simple outreach method: sign, seal, deliver. Who do you write to? "It helps to have a relationship with the people you’re writing to," notes Rosemary Buerger, a broker-associate in Fayetteville, North Carolina. However, she ...