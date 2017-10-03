Every week top-producing agents, entrepreneurs, marketing gurus and technophiles infiltrate My Home Group across multiple locations, turning office spaces into classrooms and infusing the brokerage with a collegiate vibe. “Workshop Wednesdays” have become tradition at the second fastest-growing privately owned brokerage in the country and are a staple of the 100-percent commission, Scottsdale, Arizona-based firm’s focus on training and education. All real estate professionals regardless of brokerage affiliation are welcome at these free events that cover business nuts-and-bolts including contracts, buyer and listing presentations, farming, prospecting, cold calling and the psychology of sales. The classes change every week and -- bonus! -- there’s food. Around 10 to 15 percent of the company's nearly 1,200 agents sit in while others tune into the live stream. To say today was an educational, motivational success would be an understatement for sure. Not only did we ...
