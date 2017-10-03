AgentBrokerage

Real estate meets college at this fast-growing 100% commission brokerage

Arizona-based My Home Group's 'meat and potatoes' approach to training produces results
by Staff Writer
Today 11:00 A.M.

Learn the New Luxury Playbook at Luxury Connect | October 18-19 at the Beverly Hills Hotel

Reserve Now

Every week top-producing agents, entrepreneurs, marketing gurus and technophiles infiltrate My Home Group across multiple locations, turning office spaces into classrooms and infusing the brokerage with a collegiate vibe. “Workshop Wednesdays” have become tradition at the second fastest-growing privately owned brokerage in the country and are a staple of the 100-percent commission, Scottsdale, Arizona-based firm’s focus on training and education. All real estate professionals regardless of brokerage affiliation are welcome at these free events that cover business nuts-and-bolts including contracts, buyer and listing presentations, farming, prospecting, cold calling and the psychology of sales. The classes change every week and -- bonus! -- there’s food. Around 10 to 15 percent of the company's nearly 1,200 agents sit in while others tune into the live stream. To say today was an educational, motivational success would be an understatement for sure. Not only did we ...

Article image credited to My Home Group Instagram