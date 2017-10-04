Almost a year ago, Vija Williams’s team had grown to 17 people and was starting to get attention. She was getting asked to speak at events and share the secrets of her success. As the team’s growth became public and inspiring to others, the team started to implode. Vija Williams One Monday, Williams went to the office and sat down for a prescheduled meeting with her listing specialist, and within two minutes, the listing specialist tendered her resignation and slapped down cancellations of every single listing she had — totaling $10 million. Two weeks later, one of Williams’ top salespeople left for a competing team. Within four months, four more agents left, and she fired another agent. Then her director of operations left. And three more after that. Within eight months, her team did an 85 percent total turnover. After 17 years of building a real estate career and team, it felt like she had lost everything. It was devastating. But over time, she picked herself up...