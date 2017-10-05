Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

The last thing you’d expect while trying to get a deal going is to be greeted by a homeowner at the front door — in the buff.

But Charleston-based agent Jason Peé got an eyeful of one 85-year-old bod after tracking down an elusive homeowner for his buyer clients.

Listen to the podcast below to find out how he handled it so well that the nude man thanked him.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

