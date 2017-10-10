It has been quite a 24 hours for Santa Rosa agent Meaghan Creedon of Bradley Real Estate, as fire overtook her community of Fountaingrove early yesterday morning, Monday, Oct. 9, one of many areas in Northern California ravaged by devastating wildfires. Awoken by her children when their night lights weren't working -- which turned out to be power failure -- Creedon went outside to her balcony and saw fire all around. She and her family got out of their home in 15 minutes, grabbing Creedon's wedding photo album on the way out. Then they knocked on their neighbors' doors to wake them up, too. Meaghan Creedon The police won't yet let her and her neighbors return for fear of still-burning fires and looters, so Creedon is uncertain if her home made it. She's preparing herself for the worst. Still, Creedom told Inman from her mother's home in Santa Rosa that, "real estate must go on." Creedon was just today writing up an offer letter for a client who wants a home in West Petalu...