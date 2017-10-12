Sometimes, it takes a nanny cam to hit home. Picture the scene that took place last week in Woodinville, Washington. It might as well be your hometown. Two people walk into a master bedroom. They appear to be in their early 30s and well-dressed. As the woman begins to rifle through the dresser draws, the man takes to the nightstand. They are alone. A quick check at the door by the female is followed by dad’s watch, mom’s ring and grandma’s heirloom necklace pinched and pocketed. Anonymous criminals do as they please in the most private of living spaces, and only the nanny cam is watching. They leave. No one has gathered identification from the thieves. Only the nanny cam images provide clues. Sharing them through social media is the only hope of finding the culprits. It’s unsurprising. It’s a shame. Anonymous buyers in homes are a glaring security gap in real estate. Of course, there are some professionals who go over and above to promote safer ways of do...