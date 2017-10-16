7 tips for writing listing descriptions buyers can’t pass up

First impressions are critical in real estate. You only get one shot to impress sellers enough to hire you and one chance to put the home on the market. A crucial aspect of marketing a home is crafting the perfect listing description. About 80 percent of buyers look at homes online, and with the sheer number of listings online, it's easy for buyers to move on to the next one if the listing photos or description fall short. A 2014 study from Redfin and Grammarly found that though photos were unanimously more important than text, 87 percent of 1,300 people surveyed said that descriptions were “extremely important or very important.” With one chance to catch buyers' eyes and lure them into visiting the home, your listing descriptions have to be better than above average. Below, you'll find seven tips for writing real estate listing descriptions that buyers won't just pass by. 1. Don't be vague Many real estate listing descriptions contain flowery and vague languate. For ex...