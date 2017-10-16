Real estate success strategies are just one of the topics to cover during daily huddles. Do you know what else to include in huddles to ensure they deliver value and aren’t a waste of agents’ time? Adam Merrick If not, Adam Merrick has some advice that will help you make a positive impact on your team's success with each and every one of your sales meetings. As broker and owner of a team that sold over 800 units last year, Merrick clearly knows a thing or two about what it takes to foster real estate success, and he believes daily huddles are a huge part of that equation. Read on to find out what you should include in huddles to maximize their value. To hear about the other things that have helped Merrick’s team succeed, listen to the podcast below. https://traffic.libsyn.com/hibandigital/Adam_Merrick.mp3 Celebrate agents’ real estate success and personal victories Starting out on a positive note is a great way to keep energy levels high throughout your huddle...