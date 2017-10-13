5 thrifty home renovations that get sellers the most ROI

Can you list the home renovations that get the best returns for sellers? If not, can you honestly claim to get top dollar for sellers’ homes? Tracy McLaughlin On a podcast with Pat Hiban, Tracy McLaughlin shared her expert advice on home renovations so more real estate agents can offer competent suggestions for boosting sale prices. Below, we’ll cover five of the inexpensive home renovations that McLaughlin suggests to homeowners who want to sell their homes for as much as possible. To learn more about renovating homes prior to sale and discover the factors that have helped McLaughlin rank as the top agent in her market for more than a decade, listen to the podcast below. https://traffic.libsyn.com/hibandigital/Tracy__McLaughlin.mp3 Saving on home renovations is smart It’s not uncommon for homeowners to make poor choices concerning renovations when getting ready to sell, which is partially due to the disconnect between buyers and sellers. Instead of getti...