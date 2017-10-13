"When an entire industry changes -- when it sets up a new set of rules to play by, a new set of values -- it's not usually the majority of players that ask for that change. Usually it's one person." This one person is who CEO of Coldwell Banker Charlie Young calls the empowered agent. And that agent is the one who will find a new and a better way to conduct business. That agent is the one who'll start writing a new playbook. Watch Young take the Inman Connect stage to share more about what it takes to be an innovator, a disruptor, a game changer who writes playbooks rather than follows them....
The empowered agent: 10 things you need to know
Why follow the playbook when you can rewrite it?
