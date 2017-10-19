There have been (unlucky) 13 hurricanes so far in 2017 at the time of this article. Harvey, Irma and Maria have been the big three, causing massive devastation throughout Texas, Florida and the Caribbean, with especially destructive effects in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The devastation was complicated further by the current political climate and competing interests of politicians and interest groups. According to who you believe in this day of “alternative facts,” both preparation and recovery efforts were either the best ever or the worst. Putting numbers to the damage is no easy task. Fortune estimated in September the combined impact of Harvey and Irma at $150 billion to $200 billion in damage and lost productivity. Estimates for Maria are already at nearly $100 billion with recovery not even really underway. This is, of course, only the material damage. The number of lives lost and the devastating effects on the health of survivors is still largely unknown....