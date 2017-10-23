Ever wondered how some real estate agents can craft property descriptions that hit home with buyers? How do they choose their words in a way that makes the ordinary sound enticing? It may not be as hard as you think. In fact, I'm going to share a simple secret. Those agents use words that toy with the emotions of their audience. Some writers refer to these words as power words. Take the following phrase for example; which would be more likely to draw you in to learn more? "Very nice house with lots of upgrades in a secured development," or "Welcoming home with custom features located in a gated community." Both sentences say the same thing, but word choice in the first option speaks to fact whereas the second option speaks to emotion. Every word that evokes emotion has power. The choice of "welcoming," "home" and "community" solicit emotion. "Custom features" and "gated" soften the fact-based words "upgrades" and "secure." Here are some other examples of words and ph...