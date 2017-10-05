Staging a home on a budget isn't as hard as you may think. There are many things you can do to when staging a home that cost little or no money, and these things can bring a huge return on investment. Small changes add up to create buyer-friendly rooms that can sell a home fast for a premium price. Below, you'll find five ways to stage a home on the cheap. 1. Curb appeal entices the buyer to see more Iriana Shiyan / Shutterstock.com You never get a second chance to make a first impression. The tone set by a property for drive-by visitors will dictate buyers emotional reaction. They will either love it or hate it based on their first impression. So, neat and tidy is the recipe here. Manicure the lawn, trim the bushes and weed all flower beds. If the mulch is faded, add a layer of new mulch to freshen it up. These simple changes will add loads of curb appeal. Once the yard is in order, hang a seasonal wreath or welcome sign on the front door, and use flower pots to add col...