HomeSmart real estate agents in select markets now have access to a new tool called SmartListing, a service that uses text messaging to share listing information and generate leads.

When inputting listing information, the agent can generate a code and assign it to a property. Consumers standing in front of a property with a “SmartListing” yard sign are presented with the option to send a text message, make a phone call or visit a URL for more information about that house. HomeSmart agents will pay extra for the SmartListing yard signs or sign riders.

“Instant info 24/7: Text House # To: 555.234.4567” reads an example SmartListing sign in the company’s explainer video.



While buyers receive listing information on demand, the tech acts as a contact capture tool for real estate agents to follow up. Whomever is listing the property immediately receives a notification with a contact number. The information also gets saved directly to the HomeSmart CRM. Other data is captured from the website depending on the actions of the buyer.

It’s no secret that today’s consumers across industries — real estate included — demand fast response times. Many also seek personalized service. Is an automated buffer another way to connect, or another way to lose a potential sale?

In March, Craig Rowe opined that short code texting has “been forgotten about by a lot of agents. Like QR codes,” but that new tech such as RealtyFlux, which allows sellers to text short codes and receive home valuations among other offerings, could be “sponsoring their comeback.” HomeSmart’s experiment appears to be in the same camp.

Franchises and brokers of HomeSmart will need to subscribe to the service for agent access. The test markets are located in Phoenix; Palm Springs, Florida; and HomeSmart’s Colorado locations — a test pool of 39 total offices and 8,634 agents.

“SmartListing creates choice and value for both the consumers and agents by offering convenient options to receive instant listing information,” said HomeSmart CEO and Founder Matt Widdows in a press release. “Increasingly, consumers rely on mobile phones to get the information they want, but they don’t always want to connect with a live person immediately. SmartListing changes that by giving the consumer the ability to get listing details by text, a call or a mobile browser.”

HomeSmart said it plans to expand SmartListing nationally by 2017’s end and roll out a slew of lead generation tools over the course of the next year.

