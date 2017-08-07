Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. RealtyFlux is text message marketing and lead response software. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: All agents, teams looking to augment lead response times Top selling points Intuitive admin tools Easy campaign creation and control Delivery of multiple forms of content Top concerns Included rapid home valuation tool may raise questions with sellers and other agents. What you should know "Text Nancy77 to 50505" to sign in for an open house, find out what your home is worth or get a property brochure. An agent could market to consumers this way using RealtyFlux, which offers a pleasing, easy-to-manage backend where users can create and edit keywords, devise campaigns and track responses. The software is fully TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) compliant. Of course, RealtyFlux didn't invent the idea of using texted short codes on...
- You can never respond to a listing lead too quickly.
- Texted short codes have been around a while, but new software is making it a more valuable marketing tool than previous attempts.
- Software developer is also a licensed agent.
Comments