The top 7 ways real estate agents annoy clients

The last thing you want to do is upset your real estate clients. Satisfied clients refer more business your way, and happy clients go a long way in making your job more enjoyable. If you’ve ever sensed annoyance, anger or frustration in your client’s demeanor, you might be guilty of one of the following seven things that aggravate clients. 1. Not responding promptly When you help clients buy a home -- whether their first or last -- it’s an emotional and stressful time. Although it’s important to set expectations so you’re not responding to frantic texts at 2 a.m., you should try to respond during business hours and within two hours of receiving a message. “There is no reason not to keep in touch. We have texting, emailing and calling. Being busy is not an excuse either," Denise Supplee from Spark Rental said. "If one of my clients calls me, and I cannot answer right away, I will text them and let them know I am busy. This at least lets them know that I re...