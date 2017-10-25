Poll: Will you use Amazon Key in your real estate business?

Today Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Key, a new service that invites Amazon Prime subscribers to install smart locks on the doors to their houses or apartments, which delivery people can then unlock with an app on their phones. Those who decide to buy into Amazon Key could also grant entry to others — for example, home shoppers — by downloading the app and giving them a digital key to unlock the door. The service is currently available in 37 metros.

Will you use Amazon Key in your real estate business?

