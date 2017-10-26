Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

Director of marketing with Re/Max North-San Antonio, Frankee Chapa, talks about the difference between real estate in Maine and Texas, the “real estate 15” (much like the freshmen 15), ways to combat it and the importance of putting your best out there — whether it’s your personal appearance or your MLS photos.



Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown.