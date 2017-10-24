Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

Ever had a client who’s just the worst? Sue “Pinky” Benson has been there. Listen to the podcast as she regales Leigh Brown with the story of a client who just wouldn’t quit.

The seller critiqued everything from Benson’s dress to her posture — she even asked Benson to reduce her commission if an offer was less than asking. Ugh.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

