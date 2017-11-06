NAR may spend more on lobbying

CHICAGO -- The National Association of Realtors is considering increasing its political advocacy spending by $30 million annually, which may lead to an increase in annual dues per member if the trade group decides not to shift spending elsewhere. Bob Goldberg New NAR CEO Bob Goldberg and NAR President-Elect Elizabeth Mendenhall announced the potential change on stage at NAR's annual conference last week. Over the last nine months, a 21-member presidential advisory group (PAG) appointed by NAR President Bill Brown has reviewed NAR's lobbying arm, the "Realtor Party," and considered how it needs to improve "to remain effective into the future," Goldberg told a packed ballroom of attendees. "What we learned from the PAG’s research is that we must do more. Our members and our associations want and need more from the Realtor Party," Goldberg said. Note: Goldberg begins talking about the PAG at about the 13-minute mark. Elizabeth Mendenhall NAR created the Realto...