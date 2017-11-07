10 steps to more effective recruiting

"So what does it take to win at the recruiting game?" Bernice Ross asked the Inman Connect audience. CEO of Keller Williams Realty Downtown Seattle Becca Locke, market manager at Redfin Mia Simon and area vice president of United Real Estate Brenda Thompson all have the same theory: "Successful recruiting begins with how you show up for the interview and how well you articulate their value proposition." Watch this talented panel take the Inman Connect stage to share their best advice for successful recruiting. ...