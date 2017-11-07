Matterport partners with top Chinese real estate agency

Matterport has partnered with Centaline Data Technology Limited and Centaline Property Agency Limited, one of China’s largest real estate agencies, to provide 60,000 professionals and 2,000 offices with the company’s interactive 3-D reality capture and application platform.

“As Matterport continues its rapid growth and international expansion, China is one of the next critical markets for us,” said Matterport CEO Bill Brown in a press release. “We are extremely pleased to have found a strategic partner in Centaline Property Agency Limited that is similarly committed to our aim of transforming how people interact with and experience real-world spaces.”

“Our platform makes it fast and easy to create and share immersive 3-D models of properties on the web, mobile and VR. We look forward to helping Centaline and its agents realize the full potential of how our technology can improve their business with all of their property listings,” Brown added.

This is the next step in Matterport’s 2017 expansion into China, which started with the launch of a content distribution network in partnership with ChinaNetCenter. The distribution network enables faster rendering times for Chinese consumers and an update to the 3-D Showcase Player that supports Simplified Chinese and Chinese characters.

Chairman and CEO of Centaline, Mr. Wong Wai-hung, said working with Matterport was a no-brainer in their quest to become the virtual reality (VR) leader in China.

“The Centaline Property Agency is committed to making the home buying process as open, simple yet thorough as possible,” he said. “Centaline Web now features the largest number property listings that include a VR experience.”

Beyond China, Matterport has been focused on global expansion over the past 18 months, beginning with establishing its EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London last summer to meet growing demand in Europe.

To date, Matterport customers have produced almost 750,000 models across 80 countries in just three years, said Matterport public relations representative Alanna Finn. Those models have been visited nearly 300 million times.

