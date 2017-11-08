Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Blend Business's Campaign product was first reviewed last spring and saw relatively average results. Now updated and more streamlined, the marketing automation service is ready for prime time. Campaign automates non-digital marketing by overlapping direct mail with voicemails to all existing database records. So what's new this time around? An enhanced scheduler and a process for completing your database via backend integrations with Experian and HouseCanary to find and add missing information to your contacts. You can pull in lists from Yahoo, Google, Facebook, Outlook and LinkedIn; if there's a missing phone number, birth date or home address, there's a good chance Campaign will find it. It doesn't promise to complete every record, but the sample I witnessed filled in 93 percent of database fields. It also tracks the veracity of your database with c...