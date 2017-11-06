7 hacks that will improve your business writing

Writing for a business audience requires a great deal of effort and professionalism, and your choice of words has the power to directly impact your credibility, your reputation among stakeholders and your success in the entrepreneurial arena. Here are seven valuable tips for refining your professional writing skills, all aimed at boosting your business and solidifying your status as an authority figure. 1. Identify your target audience Knowing your target audience means better understanding their interests. Identifying this important group will help you eliminate meaningless information and better prepare a draft that appeals to them rather than you. 2. Use online tools Many online tools encourage people to significantly improve their writing skills by targeting grammar errors, word count and citation weakness. Here are a few: Easy Word Count -- This tool helps you keep track of your word count, character count and typing speed. Ginger Software -- A website that help...
- Identifying your target audience will help you eliminate useless information and provide content relevant to them.
- Always double-check your writing for spelling errors, grammatical errors and plagiarism; one mistake has the potential to discredit your entire work.
