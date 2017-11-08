The 3 W’s of personal branding in real estate

If you’re a marketing buff -- or a Mad Men fan -- you probably have some ideas about branding. Logos, signature colors, the “right” font -- all of these are elements that branding experts pitch to some of the biggest companies in the world. But for real estate agents, branding is a much more personal thing. It has less to do with what color to make your business cards and far more to do with what ideas potential clients associate with you. Add an effective personal brand to content and social media marketing, and you create a winning strategy that can have clients beating a path to your door. Stacey Cohen, president and CEO of Co-Communications, an award-winning New York City PR firm, has spent two decades helping business owners and entrepreneurs perfect their personal branding. Her passion is helping business owners find and express their authentic identity as they represent their business. Cohen has a special affinity for real estate professionals -- her mother was...
- How can you define your personal brand? Work through these elements -- WIFM, Who cares? and wow-factor -- to find yours.
